Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Curves In Sheer Black Bodysuit: ‘Season Colors’

Aubrey O’Day flaunted her curves on Instagram today with a sexy share that thrilled her followers on the popular social media platform.

The Dumblonde singer shared an artistic picture of herself in an ad for the clothing brand Fashion Nova. Aubrey wore a sheer black bodysuit in the image that featured a chain over each shoulder. The “White Hot Lies” singer shared a generous peek at her ample cleavage with her followers. The garment’s high cut legs emphasized Aubrey’s curvy hourglass figure. The brand model wore her long blond locks straight and parted down the center. It flowed over each shoulder and down her back, and a red and green light changed her hair’s color in some places.

Aubrey chose dramatic makeup for the photo. A deep smokey eye, extensive contouring and highlighting on her cheeks and jawline, combined with a frosted caramel lip color, helped create a fashionable look. A deep-colored, pointed manicure was visible on both of her hands, and the Danity Kane singer accessorized with a necklace that featured large gold chain links that echoed the chains on the bodysuit’s shoulders and a large faux diamond in the center. A watch and a chain style bracelet rested on the singer’s wrist.

In the caption, Aubrey alluded to the colors across her hair, calling them seasonal, and her fans expressed their delight. More than 10,000 Instagram users took a moment to hit the “like” button, and dozens left a positive, uplifting statements for the singer in the commets section.

Many followers who commented agreed that Aubrey’s look in the picture was straight fire, and they left the flame emoji to prove it. Plus, several also had some ideas about what they hoped Santa would leave under their Christmas trees this holiday season.

“The club is getting hot tonite,” replied one happy fan.

“All I want for Christmas is you, baby girl,” a second follower wrote, including three fire emoji.

“Hopefully, Santa has you under my tree….smooth, I know I know lol,” joked a third fan who tried a pickup line.

“WOW!! You look incredible!! This is on my list of fave pics of you, sooo beautiful,” a fourth follower replied complete with multiple black heart emoji to drive home the point.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the “DJT” singer shared another colorful picture of herself, which her followers adored. In that one, she also showcased her curves in a mixed media lingerie set from Fashion Nova.