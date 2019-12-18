Gabby Epstein Looks Gorgeous And Chic In A Skimpy Floral Dress

Blonde bombshell Gabby Epstein is enjoying a “date night” with her frequent collaborator and fellow model, Madison Louch. To the delight of her 2.3 million followers, Gabby posed for two quick snapshots of her evening attire while dining at a restaurant.

The model is wearing a floral gown from Fashion Nova. The stunning outfit is composed of several different shades, including pink, orange, white, and black. There is a large patch of flowers embroidered across the chest and down the arms, although, beyond the long-sleeves, there isn’t much to the dress.

It’s dangerously short, and the bottom of the dress has large cut-outs on either side. The only thing keeping the lower half from flashing Gabby’s booty and panties is three spaghetti straps holding it together. Gabby’s white bandeau top is also visible beneath the sheer fabric.

Gabby’s killer thighs and toned legs are on display. Even in her perched position, she’s still showing quite a bit of skin on her bottom half. The model’s tan looks extra bronzed in the dim lighting of the restaurant.

To complete her elegant night-out look, Gabby is wearing dark pink lipstick, pink eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and she tied her hair back into a sleek ponytail. No date night outfit would be complete without some jewelry, and Gabby has that in spades. She’s wearing gold hoop earrings, two gold necklaces, and several gold rings on both hands.

Gabby’s millions of admirers always love it when she posts new photos to her Instagram page, but they love it even more when she’s shown out and about with Madison. Sadly, Madison isn’t visible in this photo, but she might be the person behind the camera.

Either way, Gabby’s fans have piled on the love. Her photo already has more than 23,200 likes and almost 250 comments. It was only posted about three hours ago.

Madison did comment on the photo. “[C]uddle time,” she wrote, along with heart-eyes and flame emoji.

Loading...

A fan responded to Madison’s comment, saying, “[Y]ou know how badly I want to cuddle you both omg.”

“You look amazing as always, I hope you all have a great night,” said one admirer.

“U look stunning and sexy outfit Gabby,” added a second person.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Gabby posted some scantily-clad photos of herself on her social media page. In the pictures from a couple of days ago, Gabby wore nothing but a sexy leopard-print bikini. She flaunted her abs and some underboob to her eager followers.