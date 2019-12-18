‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Taking Back ‘Every Nice Thing’ She Said About Vicki Gunvalson

Braunwyn Windham-Burke isn't happy with Vicki Gunvalson.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke may have recently suggested that Vicki Gunvalson made her a better person during the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County but that doesn’t mean that the ladies are on good terms. In fact, after seeing a sneak peek at the upcoming reunion special, Braunwyn lashed out at her co-star.

After a preview clip featured Vicki yelling at Braunwyn and telling her that The Real Housewives of Orange County is her show, Braunwyn told her fans and followers on Instagram that she takes back everything nice she said about Vicki on the series’ After Show earlier this year.

“I take back every nice thing I said about a certain friend in the after show,” Braunwyn wrote.

According to the mother of seven, she finds it “amazing” that Vicki could be one thing to her face and someone completely different behind her back.

Although Braunwyn didn’t name Vicki in her Instagram post, she did confirm it was Vicki who she was referring to in the post’s comment section, explaining to a curious fan that there was only one cast member who was featured in a “friend” role on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14.

Braunwyn went on to say that she truly enjoyed her time on the show and found the past several months to be a great learning experience.

Also in the comments section of her Instagram post, Braunwyn was confronted by a fan who wanted to know why she gets along with Kelly Dodd and other members of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast, which includes Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter.

“I like them, and when we’ve had issues we talk through them (not on social media),” Braunwyn explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Braunwyn opened up about why she and Vicki didn’t get off on a good foot with one another during a taping of The Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show last month.

“I came in hot. I take 100 percent ownership of that,” Braunwyn admitted, according to a video shared by Bravo TV. “When I first met Kelly and Jolie, I was seeing the text message that Jolie was getting. I was like, pissed. And that’s where it came from. I was so angry. I was reading hundreds of DMs that Jolie was getting.”

According to Braunwyn, she didn’t initially like Vicki but decided to give her a chance as the season continued.