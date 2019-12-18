‘Marriage Story’ Actor Adam Driver Allegedly Left An Interview Early After Being Shown A Clip From The Film

Marriage Story actor Adam Driver allegedly departed an interview with NPR’s Fresh Air after a clip of himself from the movie was played, reports Entertainment Tonight. The supposed clip in question was of the actor singing “Being Alive.”

This isn’t the first time that Driver has displayed discomfort with seeing himself on film. He also interviewed with Fresh Air back in 2015. At the time, Driver did not want to listen or observe any material of himself. He stated that he feels self-conscious about his performances.

“I’ve watched myself or listened to myself before, then always hate it. And then wish I could change it, but you can’t. And I think I have, like, a tendency to try to make things better or drive myself and the other people around me crazy with the things I wanted to change or I wish I could change,” Driver said during the 2015 interview.

The article from ET Online went on to state that Driver allegedly left during a break in the interview and did not return. Fresh Air was unable to air anything. ET shared an email from The Daily Beast where Fresh Air executive producer Danny Miller explained the situation.

“We don’t really understand why he left. We were looking forward to the interview — Terry [Terry Gross, the host of Fresh Air] thinks he’s a terrific actor, he was a great guest when he was on [Fresh Air] in 2015 — so we were disappointed that we didn’t have a new interview to share with our listeners about Marriage Story.”

Supposedly, Driver was warned about the fact they would be playing a clip. The Fresh Air producers and host informed the actor he could remove his headphones so he would not have to hear himself. It was after that point Driver allegedly wound up leaving the interview altogether.

On social media, most people were understanding of Driver’s decision, believing that his anxiety is a valid reason for him to leave a situation where he felt uncomfortable.

Vanity Fair writer Mark Harris tweeted, “Re Adam Driver and ‘Fresh Air:’ You know what the least interesting thing in the world is? Your opinion about the validity of someone else’s anxiety.”

Loading...

Netflix

The Inquisitr previously reported that Driver had a difficult time shooting the movie due to its heavy emotional content.

However, Driver’s efforts appeared to pay off. The movie is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has an overall approval score of 95 percent. It’s likely that Marriage Story will be nominated for the upcoming Academy Awards as it already received several Golden Globe nominations. Driver himself scored a nod for Best Actor.