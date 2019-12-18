Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Sculpted Body In Tiny Hot Pink Bikini

Fitness model Jen Selter stunned her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double update in which she rocked a tiny hot pink bikini. Jen didn’t include a specific location in the post, but based on her caption, the photo was taken by an ocean somewhere. Jen has been on several exotic vacations, so the location could be several places.

However, the main focus in the picture wasn’t necessarily the ocean, but rather Jen’s incredible physique. In the first snap in the update, Jen posed on a wooden pier overlooking a body of water that stretched out far into the horizon. Jen rocked a pink bandeau-style bikini top and high-cut pink bikini bottoms that stretched over her hips. The suit didn’t offer much coverage, and plenty of Jen’s chiselled physique was on display, from her sculpted shoulders to her toned stomach to her muscular legs. She posed on her tip toes to further accentuate her curves, and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

Jen’s brunette locks hung down in a tousled style, and she smiled in the first snap as she rested one arm on the railing nearby and the other on her lower back.

In the second shot, Jen opted to flaunt her ample assets for the camera by posing facing away from the camera. In the picture, Jen angled her body so that most of her derriere was in the photograph. The high-cut bikini was a thong style that left little to the imagination and highlighted Jen’s curves. Her brunette locks tumbled down her back and she placed both hands on the railing as she enjoyed the view.

In the caption of the post, she shouted out to her fellow New Yorkers. Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling snap by the sea, and the post racked up over 21,300 likes within just 27 minutes. Many of Jen’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the hot pink ensemble.

“You are so unreal so stunning i only need vitamin Jen,” one fan commented.

Another fan said “I’m not from New York but still feel ya girl.”

“Perfect as always,” another follower added.

Another fan was particularly captivated by Jen’s expression, and asked “is it bad that I wanna see that smile errrrdayyyy?”

Jen is no stranger to flaunting her sculpted physique in skimpy swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell shared a snap in which she rocked a bikini in a reddish-orange hue. She layered a semi-sheer t-shirt over the bikini top for a sportier vibe, but the ensemble still exposed plenty of her curves.