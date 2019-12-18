‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Javi Marroquin And Lauren Comeau Celebrate The Holidays As A Family After Cheating Claims

Javi Marroquin took his sons to see Santa with ex-fiancee Lauren Comeau.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau may have been thrust into the headlines over the summer after Marroquin was accused of cheating but days ago, they appeared to be a happy family as they took their one-year-old son Eli Joseph and Marroquin’s older son, six-year-old Lincoln, to see Santa.

On Instagram, Marroquin shared a series of photos from his family’s outing, the first of which included all four of them and another that included just the boys. Then, in a third post, Marroquin showcased side-by-side photos of Eli and Lincoln taken this year and last year.

In the caption of his post, Marroquin wished his online audience “Happy Holidays.”

Although Marroquin’s post has added fuel to the ongoing rumors regarding his and Comeau’s potential reconciliation, Comeau hasn’t been seen with her engagement ring since this past summer, when he was first accused of cheating on her at their Delaware home.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Marroquin was accused of cheating on Comeau just weeks after he proposed to her. However, while he did admit to disrespecting his then-fiancee in an Instagram apology shared after the rumors began swirling, he never actually admitted to the physical act of cheating. Instead, he simply said that he shouldn’t have acted the way he did and vowed to be a better person in the future.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was noted in September that Marroquin and Comeau, who temporarily returned to Maine after their split, were working on mending their relationship. As an insider explained to Radar Online at the time, Comeau appeared to be ready to forgive and forget what had transpired between her and Marroquin weeks prior after returning to their Delaware home.

The outlet also said that Comeau had made the decision to give their relationship another shot after Marroquin shared his heartfelt apology to her with the public.

“Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes, I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you,” he wrote. “I’m sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million other things but I’m sorry will never be enough.”

“I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me,” he said. “I’ll do anything to have you home.”

Also in his apology statement, Marroquin acknowledged that he had also failed to set a good example of what a man should look like for his two young boys.