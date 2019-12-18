‘Bombshell’ Star Charlize Theron Was Surprised By What She Found She Had In Common With Megyn Kelly

By playing the role of Megyn Kelly, Charlize Theron found she had more in common with her than she expected.

When actress Charlize Theron took on the role of former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in the recently released film Bombshell, she didn’t think she had anything in common with her. After all, their political views were entirely different. Surprisingly, the star found that could see herself in Kelly, particularly through her work ethic and ambition, according to ABC News.

Bombshell tells the true story of how Roger Ailes, the founder of Fox News, allegedly sexually harassed female employees, including Kelly herself. It didn’t take Theron a long time of delving into this story before she realized it wasn’t really about politics at all. She wanted to play a part in telling this story because all women, regardless of political beliefs, deserve to be treated with respect, Theron explained.

“The first thing that became so clear to me is that when we were talking about sexual harassment it’s a nonpartisan issue. Outside of knowing her as a conservative woman, what I was shocked to kind of realize through my research was that she’s a woman that I didn’t think I had anything in common with. And I learned that I had so much in common with her.”

Theron realized she could sympathize with Kelly, as she too had similar ambitions and a devotion to her career. Kelly didn’t want to become known for the allegations she would make against Ailes, or for them to define her career. She was scared of what she could lose.

Theron found she could relate to Kelly again on this front, as she could understand the fear of losing everything she worked so hard to achieve.

Meanwhile, Kelly has also seen the film and has watched Theron portray the very traumatic events that happened to her personally. The former news anchor gave her take on the movie through a lengthy Instagram caption, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

In her Instagram post, Kelly included a photo of her young son Thatcher staring up at the movie poster for Bombshell. Without going into detail about what specific parts she was referring to, she explained that the movie was “loosely” based off of her experience with sexual harassment in the workplace and that she was in no way associated with the making of the film.

However, she did close her caption with a message to other victims of sexual harassment.

“My heart goes out to those who’ve gone through it, who I hope might find some comfort in this story,” she said.