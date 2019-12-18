Ayesha Curry Stuns In Tight Jeans As She Teases Her Vegas Restaurant Opening: ‘Let’s Get Saucy’

Ayesha Curry is proving that she is a woman of many talents in her most recent social media share. As fans of the wife of Stephen Curry know, the black-haired beauty is a woman of many talents with a cookware line, a cookbook, and now a restaurant opening in Las Vegas. Earlier today, Curry took to her popular Instagram account to share a few photos and tease the launch of her restaurant.

In the first image in the series of two, Curry struck a pose front and center, tagging herself at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The beauty had a serious look on her face, wearing her long, dark locks down and curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick. The mother of three accessorized the ensemble with a few silver bracelets and a silver watch on her wrist while crossing her arms and holding up a knife in each one of her hands.

The second photo in the series showed Ayesha looking off into the distance with a huge smile on her face. She rocked a black graphic t-shirt for the look, tucking it into a pair of tight black jeans, showing off her trim waist. In the caption of the post, she told fans that she can’t believe that her restaurant, International Smoke, opens in a few short weeks.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earning her a ton of attention with over 33,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some of her fans commented on the hot shot to gush over her amazing figure and beauty while countless others commented on the post to express their excitement over the restaurant opening. A few more had no words and opted to express their emotions by using emoji rather than words.

“Congratulations I live in Vegas and work at MGM can’t wait to go visit,” one follower commented on the post.

Loading...

“Congrats what an amazing accomplishment. So proud!!!,” a second social media user added.

“Awesome!! Will you be heading up the kitchen can’t wait to come support when we hit Vegas, beautiful,” another added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the mother of three stunned in another smoking hot look, that time in a more revealing dress. In the photo, Ayesha rocked a sheer black dress that was adorned with flowers, completing the outfit with some fierce over-the-knee boots. Like her most recent photo, that one garnered a ton of attention with over 178,000 likes.