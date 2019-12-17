Vast Majority Of Democrats Are Expected To Vote For President Trump’s Impeachment, Report Says

A vast majority of Democratic lawmakers who won in Trump-friendly districts have also decided to vote for the president's impeachment.

As President Donald Trump‘s impeachment investigation reaches the end of handling by the House of Representatives, The Hill reported on Tuesday that with very few exceptions, virtually all House Democrats will formally vote to impeach the 45th president and are expected to do so on Wednesday.

Notable holdouts include a handful of Democrats who represent various districts that Trump managed to win in the 2016 presidential election. Two of the 31 Democrats who fit that description are expected to vote against party lines, presumably to keep their constituents back home happy. One of the remaining in the group of four hasn’t publicly commented on whether or not they’ll break with the party on the historic vote.

And the last one in that particular group includes Rep. Jared Golden, who stated that he’ll only be voting for one of the two articles of impeachment brought against the president. Specifically, he’ll refrain from voting for the obstruction of Congress charge but said he will vote to impeach trump on the abuse of power charge.

Several Democrats who won in districts the president won in 2016 have faced some level of backlash upon returning home for town hall events. One of those lawmakers, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, explained during a fiery town hall that her decision to back Trump’s impeachment transcended her political career.

“To be honest with you, if this was a political calculation then I wouldn’t have come out for an inquiry and I wouldn’t be voting yes on articles,” Slotkin said.

“It’s the biggest honor of my life to represent this district, but I’m not going to compromise my integrity to do it,” she added.

One of the two Democrats expected to go against the party vote is New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew. The freshman lawmaker stunned Capitol Hill over the weekend with the announcement to his staff that he will switch allegiance to the Republican party.

It wasn’t clear whether or not Van Drew intended on switching parties prior to the impeachment vote, but he made remarks to reporters on Tuesday concerning his thoughts on Trump’s impeachment.

“Impeachment is going to make people even angrier and angrier at each other, and we’re going to have an election in 10 or 11 months,” Van Drew said.

Loading...

Pool / Getty Images

Reports of his party switch came in the wake of a private meeting with the president himself on Friday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, five of Van Drew’s top staffers submitted a mass letter of resignation to their employer because of his decision, citing that they could “no longer in good conscience continue our service in in the Congressman’s employ.”

Should the House formally vote to impeach the president, the matter will be handed off to the U.S. Senate, where senators will determine whether or not to remove Trump from the White House.