Erika Jayne Reveals If Lisa Vanderpump Is Welcome To Attend Her Broadway Debut In ‘Chicago’

Erika Jayne is preparing for her Broadway debut next month and as she continues to perfect her rendition of Roxie Hart in Chicago, she’s opening up about who she’d like to see in the audience during her future shows.

For the last six days, as her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars put the finishing touches on the final episodes of the upcoming 10th season of the Bravo TV reality series, Erika has been practicing for her performance in New York City and hopes that her cast mates will soon join her in the Big Apple.

According to a December 17 report from The Sun, Erika hopes that all of her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, who quit her role on the show in June, will attend one of her upcoming performances.

“Listen they’re all invited- every one of them. So please come,” she said.

When asked specifically if she would like for Vanderpump to attend a show, Erika said she would appreciate anyone who comes and buys a ticket and shows support for her performance.

“Money’s money. A ticket is a ticket sale,” she explained.

Vanderpump exited her full-time position on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just one day before her co-stars filmed the Season 9 reunion in Los Angeles. As fans will recall, Vanderpump was on the outs with the entire cast after filming wrapped on Season 9 and didn’t feel that it was good for her mental health to continue to appear on a show after so many of her co-stars accused her of leaking a negative story to press about cast member Dorit Kemsley.

Although Erika hasn’t been in touch with Vanderpump since she left the show months ago, she had remained close with Lisa Rinna, who took on the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago years ago. In fact, after learning about Erika’s gig, Rinna told her co-star and friend that her Broadway experience would be one of the “most wonderful times in her life.”

Kandi Burruss, of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, also contacted Erika about her upcoming gig, telling her that the experience will be “great for her.”

According to The Sun’s report, Erika’s journey to Broadway will be featured on the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 and, as The Inquisitr previously reported, she couldn’t be happier about her upcoming shows.

“There’s nothing like Broadway. This is one of the all time dreams of any performer. This is the big time,” Erika gushed.