‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Shares Sweet Message To Her Twins On Their Birthday

It is hard to believe that the girls of Teen Mom 2 have been sharing their lives on reality television for a decade, but it really has been that long. On Monday, Leah Messer shared a sweet message to her twins in honor of their tenth birthday and fans chimed in with their own birthday wishes for the girls.

Taking to Instagram, Leah shared a series of five photos of her along with her three girls. The first photo showed Leah with her three daughters, including twins Ali and Aleeah, as well as her youngest daughter Addie. The girls all dressed up in colorful dresses with the ocean behind them. The photo was taken during their vacation to Hawaii and all the girls, including Leah, are wearing flower crowns. The second photo shows Leah with her three daughters again. It is unclear when the photo was taken, but all three of her girls are smiling. Leah then decided to share some photos which featured just her twin daughters including one that showed the girls as newborns. Another photo showed Leah with her mom Dawn and stepdad Lee as she held the twins as newborns. The final picture that Leah shared showed the twins sitting on a couch together.

“HAPPY 10th birthday to My hope and My Grace! The two that changed my entire life. We get to celebrate them this whole week!” Leah wrote alongside the photos. She then asked how it is “possible” that her twin girls are “the big 10.”

The photo had over 116,000 likes from Leah’s followers and plenty of comments from fans who chimed in and sent the twins birthday wishes.

Loading...

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley wrote, “Happy birthday twins!” in the comment section. Other fans chimed in, many saying “Happy birthday” to the twins on their tenth birthday.

Leah Messer often keeps her fans updates with fun family photos of her girls. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah shared a photo of her three girls together on a trip. The photo showed Ali, Aleeah, and Addie posing together and many fans commented on how grown up her girls looked. Fans have had the opportunity to watch the girls grow up over the years, beginning on 16 and Pregnant. Now, the twins are 10-years-old and will appear on the third part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Tuesday night alongside their mother.