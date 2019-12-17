‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador’s New Boyfriend John Janssen Meets Her Friends, She Shares Instagram Photo

Shannon Beador began dating her boyfriend over the summer.

Shannon Beador and John Janssen are going strong several months into their romance and days ago, the Real Housewives of Orange County star introduced her businessman beau to a couple of her closest friends.

Ahead of tonight’s Season 14 finale episode, the mother of three took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of herself, Janssen, and four other people. In the caption, Beador explained that Janssen, who is also a graduate of the University of Southern California, had finally met a couple of people who are very close to her.

In the comments section of her post, Beador was met with several messages from fans who said how happy they were to see that Beador is finally happy.

“So pleased you’re loving life, you deserve happiness Shannon,” one person wrote.

“I’m so happy that you’re in a good place….,” said another.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Beador hasn’t had the easiest time when it comes to her romantic life. After all, her former husband of 17 years, David Beador, was caught having a months-long affair with another woman before failing to mend their marriage after Beador took him back after the relationship came to an end. Then, after filing for divorce in 2017, Beador learned that her former partner had quickly moved on with a much younger woman.

Beador and her ex-husband share three children, including daughter Sophie and twins Stella and Adeline, but have yet to get to a good place with one another. Instead, they’ve remained at odds since their split and don’t appear to show any signs of a future friendship.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beador shared a heartfelt post in honor of her boyfriend’s birthday on Instagram at the end of October along with a photo collage of the two of them spending time together in recent months.

“Happy happy birthday to the most thoughtful, compassionate, generous, caring, kind, and patient man that keeps me laughing and smiling!” she wrote. “Your love and support have brought me to a level of happiness I didn’t think possible! Wishing you many blessings in the year ahead! 57 is going to rock sweetheart.”

While Beador and Janssen are completely committed to their relationship and acting as a blended family with their children from their previous marriages, they are not yet living together.

Beador confirmed her romance with Janssen on Instagram in July with a photo of the two of them.