Henry Cavill Reveals Leather Pants Wardrobe Malfunction During Filming Of ‘The Witcher’

Geralt of Rivia is known for his black leather pants. However, this item of clothing became an issue while filming the TV adaptation of 'The Witcher.'

With the highly anticipated TV adaption of The Witcher about to drop to Netflix on Friday, the network held a press conference in Manila during which actor, Henry Cavill revealed a potentially embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

Cavill plays the lead role of Geralt of Rivia, a monster-hunting Witcher in the new epic fantasy series for Netflix. Originally a series of books, The Witcher was then adapted to become a successful series of video games in the 2000s. Geralt, as a result, has a very stylized look that has carried through all versions of the series.

In the TV version, his long blond hair is matched even though Cavill is a brunette. In addition, the clothes worn have also followed through to the Netflix series. Among his uniform items is a pair of black leather pants. And, it was this item that caused the actor the most amount of grief while on set.

“The leather trousers … we had our struggles with those,” Cavill said during the press tour, according to News.com.au.

And, contrary to popular belief, the problem didn’t involve trying to get the item on or off. Instead, it had to do with a particular trait which leather has.

“It wasn’t getting them off or on. The problem is, leather stretches, and because Geralt leaps around, they end up not looking so flattering after a while. We had to redesign the trousers throughout to make them more suited to the sort of athleticism Geralt carries out on a daily basis.”

Cavill, who prides himself on being fit and able to participate in such scenes, found it somewhat difficult when his character had to fight on uneven slopes. As a result of this, Cavill had to train very carefully in order to be able to develop the muscles required for the task, meaning those leather pants got a particularly hard work out indeed.

Katalin Vermes / Netflix

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cavill who is also an avid gamer, was so desperate to secure the role of Geralt that he resorted to begging for an audition. In fact, he started the process as soon as he heard rumors of the video games being adapted into a TV series.

Loading...

“To play a character who I play in my head anyway in my free time, whether it’s in the computer games or books, is a dream come true,” Cavill also said during the press conference. “I hope I’ve done it justice.”

You can view the latest trailer for The Witcher below.

Season 1 of The Witcher will drop globally on Netflix on December 20.