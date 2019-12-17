‘RHOJ’ Stars Teresa And Joe Giudice Have Officially Called It Quits After 20 Years Of Marriage

After ten years on television together, 20 years of marriage, and jail time, Teresa and Joe Giudice are calling it quits on their tumultuous marriage, reports ET Online.

Rumors have been swirling that Teresa and Joe were separating for some time now. A source from ET has officially come forward to confirm the split is legitimate.

For fans who have followed Teresa throughout her many years on Bravo’s hit show The Real Housewives of New Jersey, they’re well aware of how complicated the relationship between the married couple has gotten over time. Joe and Teresa were both sentenced to separate prison terms in the show’s sixth season.

Teresa served her sentence first while Joe stayed home with their daughters and then Joe served his sentence afterward. Teresa has always claimed that Joe was the first and only love of her life. She has always remained resolute in her support of him and her family, even amidst many ugly cheating rumors.

Unfortunately, even after Joe got out of the prison, the Giudice family troubles were far from over. Joe was sentenced to deportation and it put a definite strain on the couple’s marriage.

The ET source claims that Teresa got used to living and providing as a single mother to her kids. The article also states that Teresa has known their marriage wouldn’t last for a while now.

“Teresa is very realistic about the past. She has known for a while that things weren’t going to work out between them. Their marriage had been through far too much for them to start over. She’s ready for a new start for 2020.”

On Tuesday morning, Joe posted a cryptic message to his Instagram. The photo showed a split-screen of both he and his wife, Teresa.

In the photo caption, Joe wrote, “It’s Time To Let Go #LinkInBio.”

If any of Joe’s 218,900 followers were to click the link he referenced in his caption, they would have wound up on an Us Weekly article about the couple’s separation and Joe’s Instagram post about love from this past weekend.

This isn’t the first time Joe has taken to Instagram to post vague messages about his marital status.

Last weekend The Inquisitr reported that Joe had shared a lengthy quote about life being “too short not to love.”

Teresa commented on the post with a comment that read, “very true.” She also added a heart-eye emoji.

It appears the couple is trying to stay on good terms for their kids. Their daughter Gia shared a cute photograph of the entire Giudice family reunited in Italy last November.