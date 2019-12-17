Brielle Biermann Flashes Abs In Sexy Coordinating Set

Brielle Biermann’s most recent social media share is driving her fans wild. As those who follow the reality star on Instagram know, Biermann loves to show off her killer figure for them on her popular page, rocking everything from bikinis to crop tops to workout sets and plenty of other revealing outfits. In the most recent image that was shared for fans, Biermann got sexy in a matching two-piece set.

In the photo, the blond bombshell tagged herself at the Tongue and Groove in Atlanta where she posed for a photo with her friend Tom Boardman, who she called her “ride or die” since ’04. The two posed in front of a green-lit stage, looking straight into the camera with huge smiles on their faces. Biermann could be seen wrapping her arm around her pal, wearing her long, blond locks down and straight. Like she normally does, the reality star rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

To accessorize her look, the smokeshow rocked a black leather hat and a few rings on her fingers. She had her killer figure on display in a sparkly, coordinating set that featured a crop top, showing off her taut tummy. Boardman also looked dressed to impress, rocking a brown suit jacket with a white button-up underneath.

The post has only been live on Biermann’s page for a few short hours but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 17,000 likes in addition to 60-plus comments. Some of the Don’t Be Tardy star’s followers were quick to comment on the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more fans asked where she got her outfit while others simply expressed their opinion by using emoji. Many more dropped a line to speculate about the pair’s relationship status.

“You are so beautiful and he is very handsome. Is he single?,” one fan asked, adding a red heart emoji.

“Cutest dimples ever! I ur dimples lol,” a second social media user raved along with a few emoji attached to the end of their comment.

“Are y’all together?? You would make a beautiful couple,” one more asked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Biermann sizzled in another red hot look, that time in a pair of tight pink workout leggings and a matching bra. The post racked up over 57,000 likes in addition to well over 800 comments.