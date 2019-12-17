‘The Bachelor’ Spoofs ‘The Dating Game’ With Retro Promo For Peter Weber’s Season

The rose-filled reality show takes a cue from the original TV dating show.

The Bachelor is going back in time ahead of Pete Weber’s season. In celebration of ABC’s upcoming live TV special, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times, the network released a vintage-style promo reminiscent of the old school dating show The Dating Game.

In the campy clip, a classic TV announcer proclaims that Pilot Pete is “taking flight with 30 women, but only one will be his co-pilot.”

Some of the female contestants’ responses are more risqué than would have been allowed back in the day. One flirty lady says she’ll gladly join Peter in “the Mile High Club.” Another says she “can’t get enough” of Peter as steamy footage of his shirtless self is shown.

The original Dating Game music is the soundtrack to the promo as the announcer warns Peter that there’s “turbulence ahead” with his ladies.

In the comments section to an Instagram post of the promo, fans said they can’t wait for the new season of The Bachelor. Others thought the grainy footage of Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette reject was, well, groovy.

“Peter looks even better retro wow,” one fan wrote.

“Omg this looks sooo good,” another said.

And another fan was ready to fast forward time instead of go back.

“Can’t wait for this season to start!” the fan wrote.

Many fans in The Bachelor’s younger demographic may not be familiar with The Dating Game.

Loading...

The Chuck Barris-created series debuted on ABC in 1965 and underwent several revivals after its original run. The show featured a bachelor or abachelorette asking questions to three “suitors” hidden from their view. Sometimes celebrities would appear on the show. Burt Reynolds and a young Michael Jackson were famous bachelors on The Dating Game.

In addition to his Dating Game-style promo, Peter Weber will go back in time another way on The Bachelor Season 24. Spoilers have revealed that The Bachelor star will reunite with Hannah Brown during his season of the ABC dating show, presumably to get “closure” with her after she broke his heart following their Fantasy Suite date during her season of The Bachelorette.

The new Bachelor promo comes on the same day that the identities of Peter Weber’s ladies were revealed. The women competing for Peter’s heart include a bunch of beauty queens, a cattle rancher, a cosmetologist, a model, a pro sports dancer, and of course several flight attendants and more, according to Us Weekly

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.