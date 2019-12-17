Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Yolanda Hadid Shows Off Her ‘Cowboy’ Boyfriend On Instagram At Her Farm

Yolanda Hadid is dating Joseph Jingoli.

Yolanda Hadid‘s life has greatly changed in the years since she left her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In fact, she’s not even living on the west coast. Instead, the mother of three is now living on the east coast in Pennsylvania, where she owns a farm and has her very own cowboy boyfriend.

According to a December 17 report from Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish, Hadid recently shared several photos of herself and her boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli, enjoying time together at her farm in cowboy hats and riding a couple of her horses. As the outlet explained, Hadid and Jingoli began dating about a year ago but didn’t confirm their romance publicly until this past August.

Back in August, when the couple went public during an outing in New York City, an insider told E! News that Jingoli is an investor and CEO of several different companies, as well as the president of The Farm Team, which is an organization that helps young adults recover from addiction.

“They have met each other’s kids and everyone loves Joseph,” the source continued, adding that Jingoli is a very “driven” individual.

As for what attracted Hadid to Jingoli, the insider went on to say that the former reality star appreciated how down to Earth he is.

“She wants normalcy in her life and Joseph is very stable and humble,” the source shared. “Yolanda spends a lot of time with Joseph on her farm in Pennsylvania, but they have recently been out in NYC for business and to visit their kids.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hadid and Jingoli faced rumors of a potentially impending engagement and plans for a wedding shortly after they went public with their relationship months ago.

Prior to her relationship with Jingoli, Hadid was married to musician David Foster. As fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Hadid was married to Foster when she first joined the show years about but at the end of her reality run with Bravo TV, her relationship with Foster came crashing down amid claims that he wasn’t there for her as she battled back against the side effects of Lyme disease.

Before her marriage to Foster, Hadid was married to Mohamed Hadid, the father of her three model children, Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid, and a frequent guest star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.