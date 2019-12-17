Christina Milian Shows Off Huge Baby Bump In Turquoise Dress & Snake-Print Boots

When it comes down to her pregnancy, Christina Milian has been updating her Instagram followers regularly. The “AM to PM” hitmaker shared a new snap of herself showing off her growing bump and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Milian stunned in a turquoise dress that she tied up around her bump. The long-sleeved garment was made of thick material and slightly loose-fitted. The dress fell past her knees and had slits on the bottom of both sides. She paired the ensemble with fierce snake-print knee-high boots which gave the outfit some extra color. Milian applied a coat of red nail polish and kept her makeup looking fairly natural. She sported her dark curly locks down and accessorized herself with a small necklace.

In the two photos she attached within one post, the “Dip It Low” chart-topper posed in front of a gray concrete wall. In the first shot, she held onto her huge baby bump while lifting up a leg. Milian looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle but strong expression and was clearly glowing. In the second, she placed one hand on her head while she rest the other on her thigh. Like the first image, the “When You Look At Me” songstress raised the same leg.

In her caption, she mentioned that the post was an ad for the brand Fashion Nova. Milian geo-tagged the post as Blind Dragon, Los Angeles, California, letting fans know where the photo was taken.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 70,000 likes and over 270 comments, proving to be a hit with her 5.7 million followers.

“Being prego never looked so good!” one user wrote.

“So beautiful, I love this outfit. And I want your boots!” another shared.

“Ugh why can’t I slay my pregnancy like you dooo,” a third fan remarked.

“That pregnancy glow,” a fourth follower commented.

Loading...

As reported by the Daily Mail, on Monday night, Milian was seen in the same outfit when grabbing a snack to eat at her traveling desert station, Beignet Box, which she launched earlier this year.

Over the weekend, Milian wowed fans again in a series of photos displaying her baby bump in a white dress. Unsurprisingly, the upload achieved over 200,000 likes.

She will be expecting her second child with her boyfriend Matt Pokora, who is also a musician. The couple announced that they will be having a boy in a previous social media post.

It will be Pokora’s first child, however, it will be Milian’s second as she already has a daughter, Violet, who is nine-years-old.