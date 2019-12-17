Russian Bombshell Ekaterina Zueva Poses In a Sexy Red Dress With Plunging Cleavage For a Christmas Photo

Russian model Ekaterina Zueva gave her fans an early Christmas present on Tuesday morning. The ravishing brunette posed in front of a Christmas tree while wearing a slinky red dress.

Zueva’s shimmering gown has a plummeting neckline that allows her 2.3 million followers a good look at her marvelous cleavage. Her right breast is almost entirely exposed and teetering dangerously close to a nip slip. Not only did the Russian bombshell decide to flaunt her bust, but she also displayed her slender legs thanks to the high slit of her dress.

The stunner’s dress is shiny enough that the model didn’t need to wear any jewelry to accessorize, but she is holding a gold-wrapped present as a prop for her holiday photograph. A few more gifts are visible in the background beneath the tree, which is also fully decorated with lights, fake snow, and dazzling ornaments. Plus, the beautiful brunette is wearing a full face of make-up, including blush, lipgloss, mascara, eyeshadow, and foundation. She also curled her hair and wore it in low pigtails.

Zueva’s reason for the festive photoshoot is an exciting contest for the holidays.

“I have teamed up with some accounts to give you these amazing gifts,” wrote the model in her photo caption.

Zueva shared the Instagram update and contest details a few hours ago, and the photo already has more than 16,000 likes and 220 comments. Most of her fans responded in Russian and Bulgarian, but many also left comments in English. The model has a broad reach across the internet with fans from across the globe.

Followers who couldn’t think of anything to say filled her comments section with a range of cute emoji from hearts to flames.

Fellow model Niece Waidhofer replied, “I think remember reading in one of your captions that you are about to be 28??????????? You look about 18, please share your beauty secrets.”

“U r My XMas present,” commented one admirer.

“Happy Christmas beautiful goddess,” said a second fan. They also left Zueva several Christmas tree and heart-eyes emoji in their comment.

“You’re so beautiful, I don’t know what beauty adjective to put,” admitted a third awestruck user.

