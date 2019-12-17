Abigail Ratchford Gets Completely Naked In Holiday-Themed Photo

Model Abigail Ratchford often posts sexy images of herself on her Instagram account, but her latest photo is definitely her most risqué yet. In fact, she is entirely naked in the picture.

In the photo, a nude Abigail laid down on the floor with her back arched, tangled in a web of red Christmas lights. She placed one arm over her chest, carefully positioning both her arm and her hand over her bare bust. A single red light covered her crotch.

Due to her arched back, fans could see more than just a hint of her derrière. She placed one arm, stretched out, over her head. Her dark, brunette hair fanned out to the side. Her stomach was exposed, which showed off her toned physique.

Abigail had her eyes closed, which gave followers a better view of her sparkling eye makeup. Her eyelids were dusted with a shimmering gold that transitioned into a light red just below her carefully arched brows. Her faux lashes were dark and luscious, voluminous and curled. Her cheeks were brushed with an icy highlighter, while her cheekbones were powdered with a soft pink blush. Her plump pout was painted a festive, deep cherry red, which made her white teeth shine even brighter. Her long, lacquered nails were painted a snowy white with an edge of holiday red.

Needless to say, the 27-year-old model’s 9 million followers immediately rushed to the comment section of the picture, which garnered more than 155,900 likes and more than 1,100 comments at the time of this writing.

While many just left emoji — specifically, many flame, chili pepper, and heart-eye emoji — some chose to show their praise and amazement through words. In fact, many made nods to the Christmas lights in the picture, remarking in some fashion about the holidays.

“Christmas lights hung with cheer,” wrote one follower.

“Omg. Happy birthday Jesus. This is HOT,” said another user.

“Ready to [light] up the night,” one fan commented.

“Hoping to see exactly this under my tree,” another follower wrote.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Abigail is not shy about flaunting her figure on Instagram. She regularly posts photos of herself in sheer lingerie and barely-there ensembles.

One of Abigail’s most recent photos depicted her sitting on the edge of a bathtub in white lingerie. In the image, her bare booty was exposed, as she wore nothing but a tiny, white thong on the bottom. That picture received more than 140,000 likes.