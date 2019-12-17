‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Shares Ultrasound Photo & Fans React

The girls of Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2 seem to be plagued by pregnancy rumors, but none more so than Maci Bookout. It seems that fans are always suspecting the mom-of-three to be pregnant with baby No. 4. On Tuesday, she stunned her followers with a pregnancy post on both of her social media accounts.

Taking to Instagram, Maci shared an ultrasound photo along with a photo of herself undergoing the process. Her husband, Taylor McKinney, sat beside her in the photo, which shows the couple smiling. For this update, she shared the caption, “It’s time.”

While she disabled comments on her post, the image had been liked by over 10,000 of her followers, including Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.

Fueling the rumors, Maci also took to Twitter to share the same photo of herself having an ultrasound done. She shared the same caption and immediately, followers started congratulating her on the seeming stunning pregnancy news. However, both the Instagram link and the Twitter link directed fans to an article from Champion Daily who spoke with a source who is “close to the situation” about whether or not Maci and Taylor are indeed expecting another baby.

The insider explained that the rumors surrounding Maci and her being pregnant seem to pop up “all the time.”

“It’s clear that the media and fans want Maci to be pregnant, as it’s a story that keeps popping up,” they continued, explaining that the Teen Mom OG star doesn’t address each rumor because it would be a “constant effort” on her part to “squash the stories.”

Recently, the pregnancy rumors were swirling after Maci shared a photo of herself and her husband in their TTM gear on her Instagram page. Fans were certain they spotted a baby bump, and the source addressed the most recent speculation, revealing if the reality star is indeed expecting again or not.

“While it’s annoying to have people pointing out the ‘baby bump, at this time Maci is NOT pregnant. 100% that is false and she is not expecting a baby,” they said.

The source further added that the two are “content” with the family they currently have, which includes Maci’s oldest son Bentley, as well as the two children she shares with Taylor — daughter Jayde and son Maverick. They added that having a fourth child is simply not on the couple’s “radar.”

“In fact, Maci has told people that she’s good with not being pregnant anymore.”

While it doesn’t appear that Maci and Taylor are expecting a baby — or even trying for one — anytime soon, the source did confirm that the couple remains open to adoption, which is something that they have talked about in the past.