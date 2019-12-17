‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Stuns Fans With Pregnancy News

The girls of Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2 seem to be plagued by pregnancy rumors, but none more so than Maci Bookout. It seems that fans are always suspecting the mom-of-three to be pregnant with baby number four. On Tuesday, Maci stunned fans with a pregnancy post on both of her social media accounts.

Taking to Instagram, Maci shared a photo of an ultrasound along with a photo of her having an ultrasound done. Her husband, Taylor McKinney, sits beside her and the couple are both smiling. With the photos she shared the caption, “It’s time.” While Maci disabled comments on her post, the photo had been liked by over 10,000 of her followers including Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.

Fueling the rumors, Maci also took to Twitter to share the same photo of herself having an ultrasound done. She shared the same “It’s time” caption and immediately fans started congratulating her on the seeming stunning pregnancy news. However, both the Instagram link and the Twitter link directed fans to an article from Champion Daily who spoke with a source who is “close to the situation” about whether or not Maci and Taylor are indeed expecting another baby.

The source explained that the rumors surrounding Maci and pregnancy seem to pop up “all the time.”

“It’s clear that the media and fans want Maci to be pregnant, as it’s a story that keeps popping up,” the source continued explaining that Maci doesn’t address each rumor because it would be a “constant effort” on the Teen Mom OG star’s part to “squash the stories.”

Recently, the pregnancy rumors were swirling after Maci Bookout shared a photo of her and her husband in their TTM gear on her Instagram page. Fans were certain they spotted a baby bump and the source addressed the most recent rumors and revealed if the reality show star is indeed expecting again or not.

“While it’s annoying to have people pointing out the ‘baby bump, at this time Maci is NOT pregnant. 100% that is false and she is not expecting a baby,” the source said.

The source continued to add that the two are “content” with the family they currently have which includes Maci’s oldest son Bentley as well as the two children she shares with Taylor, daughter Jayde and son Maverick. The source added that pregnancy is simply no on the couples “radar.”

The source added, “In fact, Maci has told people that she’s good with not being pregnant anymore.”

While it doesn’t appear that Maci and her husband are expecting a baby, or even trying for a baby, anytime soon, the source did confirm that Maci and Taylor are still open to adoption, something that they have talked about in the past.