Donald Trump Attacks Impeachment Probe In Scathing Letter To Nancy Pelosi

Just a day before the full House is set to vote on impeachment, Donald Trump sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in which he denounced the probe, Breitbart reports.

“I write to express my strongest and most powerful protest against the partisan impeachment crusade being pursued by Democrats in the House of Representatives,” the letter begins.

Trump continued to suggest that the impeachment probe is an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power” on behalf of Democrats and claimed that the two articles of impeachment against him do not match the Constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanors — a shift from some Republican attacks that denounced the articles for not noting any statutory crimes.

“You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!” Trump continued before blasting Democrats for purportedly violating their oath to office and working against the Constitution.

The president also accused Pelosi for a “”false display of solemnity” during the probe, although he admitted the letter was not likely to sway Pelosi.

Per CNN, Trump also used a large portion of the letter to highlight his purported political victories, including the firing of former FBI director James Comey — a move he called one of the United States’ “best decisions.”

“While I have no expectation that you will do so, I write this letter to you for the purpose of history and to put my thoughts on a permanent and indelible record,” Trump concluded the letter.

Trump says he has no expectation that Democrats will stop their partisan impeachment fantasy and get back to work for Americans but he wrote a letter to Pelosi for historical purposes so 100 years from now people understand that this "can never happen to another President."???????????? pic.twitter.com/AJqM7xNBz1 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 17, 2019

While most Republicans remain unwavering in their support of Trump, independent and former Republican Justin Amash has been vocal about his belief that Trump’s behavior is impeachable. Amash recently attacked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham for purportedly violating their oath to defend and protect the Constitution and believes the current GOP is moving away from the traditional values of the party, which include individual liberty, economic freedom, and respecting the Constitution.

Amash has also made a point counter to the Republican claim that the articles of impeachment against Trump do not contain any statutory crimes. The Michigan Representative suggested this argument was a “concerted effort to mislead,” noting that the Constitution does not require such crimes as the basis for impeachment.

“In fact, the Constitution doesn’t provide for impeachment for ordinary crimes; they must be ‘high.’ Impeachable wrongdoing must relate to abuse of office,” Amash said.

Amash is currently the focus of a group of 30 freshman Democrats, who believe the libertarian-leaning congressman should be appointed impeachment manager in the forthcoming Senate trial against Trump.