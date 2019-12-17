Fox News Poll Shows That Elizabeth Warren’s Wealth Tax Is More Popular Than Donald Trump’s Border Wall

Donald Trump’s border wall just suffered another blow.

Trump proposed the idea of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border during the 2016 run for president, making it one of his chief campaign promises and a frequent applause point at rallies. But through more than two years of his presidency, Trump seems to have abandoned the idea that Mexico would pay for the wall and he has struggled to find funding to get construction started.

Now, a poll from the president’s favored television network show that support for the border wall is eclipsed by one of his left-leaning opponents. As The Week reported, the recent Fox News poll asked respondents about some key policy proposals from Trump and his potential 2020 opponents. The poll found that the most popular plan was the wealth tax proposal from Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, which had the support of 68 percent of people who responded — including 45 percent who strongly supported it.

Trump’s border wall didn’t fare quite so well. The poll found that just 44 percent of people supported Trump’s promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, while 52 percent of people opposed it. The poll found that Trump’s border wall was actually among the least popular policy proposals, only topped by plans to replace all private health insurance with a government-run program.

Trump’s border wall has been dealt a series of setbacks. After Trump backed away from the promise to make Mexico pay for it, he pressed Democrats to include it in budget funding and engineered a government shutdown when they would not agree. Trump eventually ended the shutdown and declared a state of emergency so he could reallocate some military funding, but has been met with more roadblocks. As Politico reported, a judge recently ruled against Trump’s attempt to fund the wall by citing a law Republicans had put in place to target President Barack Obama’s budget powers.

The Fox News poll had already attracted some attention from Trump. As The Inquisitr noted, the top-line results from the poll found that support for Trump’s impeachment topped 50 percent, including a significant jump in support from voters who identify as independent.

The poll prompted an angry response from Trump, who has been quick to lash out at Fox News when the network offers critical coverage or gives air time to guests who oppose the president.

“The @foxnewPolls, always inaccurate, are heavily weighted toward Dems. So ridiculous – same thing happened in 2016. They got it all wrong. Get a new pollster” Trump tweeted.