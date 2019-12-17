Sonja Morgan Says She’s ‘Happy’ Bethenny Frankel Quit ‘RHONY,’ Reveals What Has Surprised Her About The Show

Morgan is glad to see Frankel focusing her attention elsewhere.

Sonja Morgan isn’t worried about The Real Housewives of New York City moving on successfully without Bethenny Frankel. Instead, she’s happy to see that Frankel has left the show to focus on other things.

During an interview with Hollywood Life, Morgan said that Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City is “totally different” now that Frankel, who starred on eight of the series’ seasons, has cut ties with the network.

“I’m happy for her,” Morgan revealed. “She made a choice for her daughter (Bryn Hoppy, 9), for her boyfriend (Paul Bernon, 41), I don’t want to speak for her. But she made a choice and I’m happy that she’s done that.”

Frankel confirmed she would not be appearing on the 12th season of the Bravo TV reality series in August, just as filming on the new episodes kicked off with the returning members of the show, including Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer, and Dorinda Medley, and new housewife Leah McSweeney.

According to Morgan, she loves her time on The Real Housewives of New York City and has been surprised at how close she’s gotten to her co-stars over the years.

Although she did acknowledge that she and her co-stars have been known to feud with one another from time to time, Morgan said that the group feels okay confronting one another about hot topics from time to time because they truly love and care for one another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors have been swirling regarding Mortimer’s potential exit from The Real Housewives of New York City ever since she got engaged to Scott Kluth in Chicago last month. However, as fans may have seen, Mortimer confirmed that she has not yet officially quit her full-time role on the show during an interview with People magazine earlier this year.

“As with many relationships, life does not completely stop for love, which is why I will continue to honor my work commitments in NYC while Scott focuses on CouponCabin’s busy season in Chicago,” Mortimer explained.

As for the reports claiming Kluth may have given Mortimer an ultimatum between her role on the show and their future together, Mortimer shut that down as well, saying that she and Kluth are simply enjoying time away from the Big Apple as they continue to celebrate their engagement.

“Any reports saying that I had to decide between Scott or the show are 100 percent untrue,” she stated.