‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Nikki Issues A Warning

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, December 17 brings a stunning proposal from Adam for Phyllis after he visits the Ranch and talks to Nikki. Plus, Nikki warns Nick, Rey and Sharon make plans for Christmas, and Abby goes on a date with Chance.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) went on a very normal date at Society. They discussed Katherine Chancellor and Chance’s next career move. Then, when the evening ended, Chance asked Abby if he could kiss her, and she said yes.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) tried to get legal advice about Connor’s (Judah Mackey) school from Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Amanda advised Chelsea to consider a new school option for Connor. At the Ranch, Adam (Mark Grossman) showed up to see Victor (Eric Braeden), but he wasn’t there, so Adam confided in Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Adam confessed that Connor’s school asked him not to return, and Nikki reassured Adam that Victor (Eric Braeden) would want to talk to him. Later, Nikki told Nick (Joshua Morrow) that she didn’t think that Adam was manipulating Chelsea since so many bad things were going on with Connor. Nick let his mom know that he’d recently told Chelsea he could not continue like this, and Nikki urged him to make changes soon. When Chelsea showed up, she let Nick see Connor, but she didn’t have any time to spend with Nick.

Elsewhere, Adam had a proposition for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). He’d seen her flirting with Nick recently, so he asked her to seduce her ex since Chelsea is still torn between being with him and Connor or Nick. Although Phyllis certainly had some sparks with Nick, Adam’s suggestion infuriated her. Phyllis told him that she isn’t one of his minions. She warned Adam that he’d made a big mistake treating her like he had. Phyllis vowed to make Adam live to regret treating her that way. Adam taunted her and asked if she was worried that Nick would turn her down. Later, Phyllis considered letting Nick in on Adam’s suggestion, but she decided to take the high road. For now.

Finally, at Crimson Lights, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) realized that they hadn’t made any Christmas plans. They decided to celebrate the holiday together, and Sharon noted that she had on some skimpy festive undergarments. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) also asked her mother what the plan for Christmas was, and they discussed Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) returning from boarding school.