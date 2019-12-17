Anna Katharina Flaunts Curves In Tight Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms

Blond bombshell Anna Katharina gave her followers something to get exited about Tuesday when she flaunted her curves in a skintight top top and a pair of string bikini bottoms.

The stunner’s update consisted of two photos, each with different expressions on her face. The beauty was standing inside a doorway in her home. She wore a mustard crop top over a lavender bikini. The top was thin enough to see the shape of her bikini top underneath, and it was also tight enough to show off her voluptuous chest. The bottoms were a classic style that rode low on her hips.

One photo showed the model standing with both hands on the side of door flashing a huge smile for the camera while leaning forward. She stood with one hip to the side with one leg in front of the other. The pose showed off her chest and her flat abs.

The other snap showed Anna with a serious look on her face as she leaned her shoulder against the door trim. She stood with one hip out, showing off her hourglass shape and her toned thighs. Her smooth skin looked flawless in the the outside light.

Anna wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose waves. Her makeup included dark brows, smoky eyeshadow and thick lashes. She also wore blush on her cheeks and a matte color on her lips. She donned a white color on her fingernails and a dark color on her toenails.

In the caption, she jokingly explained the differences between the two snaps.

The post was a hit among her 1.1 millions followers. Many of her fans left behind heart and fire emoji but others found more to say about how she looked in the outfit.

“WoW!! Really Gorgeous!!! So Beautiful and that body!!” commented one fan.

Loading...

“You have a beautiful smile,” said a second admirer.

“You’re looking great,” wrote a third follwer.

“Amazing, so cute,” a fourth commenter said.

It’s not surprising to know that Anna is a model — she has natural good looks and an incredible body. She works for a number of brands and shows off her amazing sense of style to her followers on a fairly regular basis. She recently showed of her figure in a stylish top and jeans. Judging from her Instagram page, she seems to prefer bikinis, of which she must own dozens in different colors and styles.