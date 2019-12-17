Gabrielle Union Flaunts Insane Legs In Stunningly Chic Look

Actress Gabrielle Union had her 14.8 million Instagram followers tantalized with a stunning double Instagram update in which she flaunted her incredible legs. The beauty appears to be spending some time in New York City, and she took the opportunity to snap a few pictures while she was there.

In the first shot in her latest Instagram update, Gabrielle posed outside on a patio area. The stunner was surrounded by small tables and mint green chairs, and there were even a few trees growing on the patio. No other people were visible outside, so Gabrielle had the whole space to pose. Though she didn’t name the exact location she was at, she did specify in the geotag that the snap was taken in the West Village, Manhattan.

Gabrielle rocked a stunning white dress or skirt underneath a white blazer. The blazer was fairly conservative, covering up Gabrielle’s curves and maintaining a relatively modest neckline that didn’t flaunt any cleavage. The bottoms, however, featured a unique asymmetrical hem. One one side, the semi-sheer white pleated fabric draped down and brushed her calves, while on the other side, the fabric barely skimmed her upper thigh. As a result, her toned legs were on full display in the gorgeous look. Gabrielle added a pair of statement earrings and pastel stiletto pumps with an ankle strap to finish off the ensemble.

Her hair was pulled back in a sleek up-do, and she had a huge smile on her face in the first snap. In the second snap, she appeared to have gone indoors, and posed in front of a curtain with a detailed floral print. In that picture, she served up a more serious look, turning slightly towards the side. From the second angle, her fans were able to see that the blazer had a unique hidden detail — a small cut-out near the chest that revealed a tantalizing sliver of skin.

Gabrielle paired the stunning shots with a motivational caption, and her eager followers absolutely loved the update. The post received over 55,700 likes within just three hours, including a like from fellow actress and fashionista Tracee Ellis Ross.

Many of Gabrielle’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the ensemble, and on Gabrielle’s beauty in general.

“You’re perfection,” one follower stated simply, followed by a string of emoji.

“Serving us looks and legssss,” another fan said.

Another follower praised her and said “girl, you’re killin the game.”

Yet another fan couldn’t help but focus on the toned legs Gabrielle had on display, and said “come through legs!!”

Gabrielle shares plenty of outfit updates with her Instagram followers, and often flaunts her fitness regime as well, sometimes with husband Dwyane Wade by her side. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared a snap in which she rocked a pair of skintight leggings and a hot pink, sleeveless crop top while getting her sweat on.