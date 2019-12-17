Megan Thee Stallion & Nicki Minaj’s Collaborative Song, ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Goes Platinum

Megan Thee Stallion recently hit a music milestone as her song with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer,” goes platinum.

According to The Source, Megan’s hit, which was inspired by her coined phrase that went viral this past summer, received RIAA certification less than six months since its premiere. Megan decided to celebrate the win with a screenshot of the certification on her Instagram page. Megan then accompanied the photo with tags of the people to help make her platinum hit possible. The rapper credited Juicy J, who produced the track, as well as Minaj and Ty.

Megan’s fans were more than happy to celebrate the rapper’s accomplishment with her. Megan received more than 180,000 likes from her robust Instagram following, which currently sits at 7.4 million followers. Several of Megan’s fans also left encouraging comments for the 25-year-old celeb.

“KEEP WINNING BABY,” one fan wrote.

“YESSSSSS! Congratulations Meg!!!” another fan exclaimed.

“Real hot girl s–t!! The Princess and the Queen!” another follower said of Megan and Minaj’s collaboration.

“If anyone deserves it it’s you,” another follower chimed in.

Megan and Minaj hinted back in July that they would be working together in some capacity. After expressing their love for each other on social media, they decided to shock their fans by going live on Instagram. Days later, the rappers announced that they would be working on a song together. “Hot Girl Summer” then premiered back in August.

“Hot Girl Summer” became a craze back in June after multiple women and celebrities began discussing it on their social media pages. The phrase inspired women from all over the world to party for the season, and helped to make Megan a pop culture icon. The “Freak Nasty” artist even trademarked the phrase as it continued to gain popularity. She said shared with Allure that it was important for her to trademark her phrase after seeing fashion retailers use it without consulting her.

“When I saw Wendy’s and Forever 21 saying, ‘Hey, are you having a Hot Girl Summer?’ I was like, ‘Hell no, Forever 21, you’re going to have to pay me.’ But I just wanted to get it trademarked because it’s me. It’s my thing.”

This is Megan’s second platinum record this year. The rapper and college student hit platinum earlier this year for her song, “Cash S–t,” which features DaBaby on her Fever mixtape. Megan also received a gold plaque for her hit, “Big Ole Freak” which was the rapper’s debut song.