Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Might Release New Music Together

A report from E! News claims that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are possibly collaborating on some new music together.

In the said report, the 27-year-old singer’s company, Smiley Miley Inc., filed legal documents requesting full ownership of the name “Bandit and Bardot” earlier this month to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Filed on December 1, the application covers “entertainment services, namely, live musical performances by a musical band; entertainment services, namely, live performances by professional singer, musician, and entertainer [and] entertainment, namely, live music concerts.”

In the same application, it was further stated that the Hannah Montana actress applied for a trademark for musical sound and video recordings, pre-recorded CDs, DVDs, audio and video discs, and other recorded media featuring music, downloadable audio and video recordings that features music, as well as downloadable multimedia files. It also included audio and video recordings attributing music, concerts, and entertainment. Downloadable ring tones, software applications featuring music and entertainment cases for phones and electronic devices were also mentioned.

A report from Rolling Stone suggests that Miley’s trademark application suggests that she is intending to use the name Bandit and Bardot as a name of a band.

The said band name even have an Instagram account, which follows only two people — Miley and Cody. This further suggests that the couple might be forming a band together.

The “Home to Mama” singer hinted at a possible collaboration with his girlfriend, and that it could be happening in the near future. He further stated that the duo has been looking at possible tunes “then seeing who would make sense for what.”

Miley and Cody have known each other for years, having reportedly met at Art Basel. The Last Song actress even made the artwork for Cody’s 2015 single “Flower.”

The new couple was first seen on a date in October, just after a few months after Miley separated from her husband, Liam Hemsworth. She also briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter after the divorce. Ever since, Miley and Cody have been spending a lot of time together, making appearances on each other’s social media accounts. Cody, on the other hand, dated Kylie Jenner in 2012 and supermodel Gigi Hadid on-and-off from 2013 to 2015.

The Australian singer-songwriter even released a special song inspired by their budding romance called “Golden Thing.” It was reported that Cody serenaded Miley with the song while the actress was recovering from tonsillitis surgery, with the “Wrecking Ball” singer insisting to her boyfriend that he should release the song.