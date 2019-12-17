Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Are Possibly Releasing New Music Together

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson are allegedly collaborating and forming a new band called 'Bandit and Bardot.'

It has been reported by E! News that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are possibly collaborating on some new music together.

In the said report, the 27-year-old singer’s company, Smiley Miley Inc. filed legal documents requesting full ownership of the name Bandit and Bardot earlier this month to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Filed on December 1, the application covers “entertainment services, namely, live musical performances by a musical band; entertainment services, namely, live performances by professional singer, musician, and entertainer [and] entertainment, namely, live music concerts.”

In the same application, it was further stated that the Hannah Montana actress applied for a trademark for “musical sound recordings; musical video recordings; pre-recorded CDs, DVDs, audio discs, video discs, and other recorded media featuring music; downloadable audio recordings and downloadable video recordings featuring music; downloadable multimedia files featuring music; Audio and video recordings featuring music, concerts, and entertainment; downloadable ring tones for mobile devices; software applications for mobile devices featuring music and entertainment [and] cases for phones and electronic devices.”

A report from Rolling Stone suggests that “the language used in Miley’s trademark application strongly suggests that she is intending to use Bandit and Bardot as the name of a band.”

Bandit and Bardot even have an Instagram account, which follows only two people — Miley and Cody. This further suggests that the lovers are seemingly forming a band together.

The”Home to Mama” singer hinted at a possible collaboration with his girlfriend, and that it could be happening in the near future. Further stating that the duo has been looking at possible tunes “then seeing who would make sense for what.”

Loading...

Miley and Cody have known each other for years, reportedly meeting at Art Basel. The Last Song actress even made the artwork for Cody’s 2015 single “Flower.”

The new couple was first seen on a date in October, just after a few months Miley separated from husband, Liam Hemsworth. She also shortly dated Kaitlynn Carter after the divorce. Ever since, Miley and Cody have been spending a lot of time together, making appearances on each other’s social media accounts. Cody, on the other hand, dated Kylie Jenner in 2012 and supermodel Gigi Hadid on-and-off from 2013 to 2015.

The Australian singer-songwriter even released a special song inspired by their budding romance called “Golden Thing.” It was reported that Cody serenaded Miley with the song while the actress was recovering from tonsillitis surgery. Miley insisted to Cody that he should release the song.