Sara Underwood Rocks Ultra-Tiny Bikini By A Waterfall In Sexy & Serene Instagram Video

Sara Underwood made a special appearance on the Instagram page of her personal photographer and friend, Steve Bitanga, on Tuesday. A video of Sara showed the model enjoying the gentle sounds and sights of nature while wearing a unique, tiny two-piece.

In the video, Sara stood in front of a few green trees as a beautiful waterfall flowed in the distance behind her. The clip wasn’t set to any music, allowing the tranquil sounds of the running water and chirping birds to take over. The post’s geotag revealed that the stunning location was Bali, where Sara looked ready to take a dip in the water.

The model rocked a tan-colored, triangle-shaped bikini top covered in tiny, white pearls. The minuscule bikini hardly provided any coverage for Sara’s busty chest, which spilled out at the center. Her ripped abs were on full display between the string top and an equally tiny, matching pearled thong. The bottoms were held together only by thin ropes that tied with tassels at the sides, which looked ready to fall open at any moment. The fabric covered only what was necessary and left Sara’s toned legs and curves exposed.

Sara accessorized her look with a green and white paisley-patterned headband. Her short, blond locks were tied into two space buns at the base of her neck, with a few wisps of hair and her bangs left out to frame her face. She wore minimal makeup for the shoot, including a subtle eyeshadow and contour.

The video opened with Sara playing with a few strands of her hair as she posed in front of the trees. Everything seemed to be in slow-motion as the stunner turned to walk towards a river beside her, revealing the back of her sexy look. Her rounded booty shook as she walked towards the water and stopped to look up at another giant waterfall above.

The caption of the post mentioned the beauty of nature in Bali.

Steve’s post garnered more than 5,600 likes and just over 10 comments filled with praise for Sara’s stunning physique, as well as for the clip itself.

“Good job Steve… Beautiful cinematography,” one person said.

Loading...

“Tropical vibezzzzzzz,” another user added with water and palm tree emoji.

One person called Sara “stunning,” while another said she looked “amazing.”

Some users opted to express admiration for Sara and the video using only various emoji.

In addition to making sultry appearances on Steve’s Instagram account, Sara often shares revealing images on her own page, whether it be photos of herself in swimwear or lingerie or tiny outfits. Earlier this week, the bombshell shared a photo of herself rocking a blue lingerie set as she explained the story behind a burn mark on her butt.