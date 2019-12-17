Ashanti Flaunts Her Curves In Scandalously Short Snakeskin Dress

R&B star Ashanti recently surprised her 5.2 million Instagram followers with a series of Instagram updates in which she rocked a scandalously short snakeskin dress. The first photo in three updates was taken in what appeared to be a hotel hallway. Ashanti included the location of Times Square, New York City in the geotag of the post.

In the snap, Ashanti stood in the middle of a hallway with ornate carpeting. The bombshell donned a colorful snakeskin dress that incorporated shades of green, red and orange. The curvaceous queen’s cleavage was hidden, since the dress had a high neckline, but the length revealed a scandalous amount of Ashanti’s voluptuous thighs.

She amped up the look with some carefully chosen accessories that took it over-the-top. For footwear, Ashanti opted for a red leather boot that came to just below her knee on one leg, and had some studded detailing on the foot. On the other foot, which was tucked behind and slightly hidden, she wore a boot that she got after undergoing foot surgery, according to The Jasmine Brand. She added a pair of retro-inspired round sunglasses, despite the fact that the shot was taken indoors, and also draped a luxurious-looking fur or faux-fur cape over her shoulders. Ashanti finished off the look by adding a beret and a pair of gloves in the same fabric as the dress she wore.

Her dark locks were down in soft waves, and though her sunglasses obscured her eyes, she added a punch of color by opting for a bright red lipstick.

Ashanti’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling hot snap, and the post received over 43,300 likes within just three hours. The crooner followed up her initial post with two other updates in the same outfit, but she wasn’t wearing the fur accessory in the other looks.

Many of Ashanti’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the over-the-top look, which flaunted her curves and sense of style.

One fan noticed she was still rocking the medical boot, and said “baby you been killing it boot and all!!”

“Those legs!!!” another follower said, followed by a string of emoji.

Another fan was equally enthusiastic about the look, and commented “Get it Queen!”

One fan showered Ashanti with praise, and said “elegance and sophistication, dope combination, I adore you from the crown of your head to the soles of your feet.”

Ashanti hasn’t been letting her post-surgery boot impact her style or footwear selection. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the songstress wore an outfit in which she rocked one high heel and one Chanel boot for a chic look.