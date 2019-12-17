‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Says Stassi Schroeder And Katie Maloney Made Her ‘A Little Crazy’

Kristen Doute has been feuding with the women for months.

Kristen Doute just shed some light on her ongoing feud with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.

While appearing on The Daily Pop, Doute was asked if she regretted not listening to Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney when it came to their comments about her past romances, Doute confirmed that she did not before suggesting that her co-stars actually made things worse.

“I think they also made me a little crazy. I think your girlfriends can also make you crazy and I know that it comes a great place in their heart but those are my lessons to learn,” Doute explained.

According to Doute, she attempted to get that point across on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 and will continue to do so on Season 8 in hopes of convincing her co-stars to stand by her and let her learn the lessons herself.

Doute and her co-stars, Schroeder and Maloney, have been feuding with one another since this past summer after a falling out amid filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 and in the months that followed, the women were noticeably absent from a number of important moments in each other’s lives.

First, in July, Doute was missing from Schroeder and Beau Clark’s engagement party. Then, in August, Schroeder and Maloney were absent as Doute celebrated a T-shirt launch for her James Mae line. Since then, the ladies have all discussed their feud on a number of occasions but because they aren’t allowed to spoil any upcoming storylines, no one has said exactly what caused the rift between them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute opened up about her feud with Schroeder and Maloney while attending the E! People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles in November. At the time, Doute said that while she and her former besties were currently on the outs, she had hope for a future reconciliation.

“From my POV, it’s like they’re family to me. So, it’ll always be that way,” Doute told Us Weekly magazine at the event. “With every friendship, you have ups and downs — and here is one of our downs.”

Also at the event last month, Scheana Shay spoke to the magazine and said that when it comes to the Vanderpump Rules cast, who spends tons of time with one another even when they aren’t filming new seasons, it is typical for certain people to “get sick of each other at some point and need a little breather.”