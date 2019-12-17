Fitness Model Kelsey Wells Shows Off Incredible Figure In Sports Bra & Matching Leggings

The fitness model sizzled in her skintight workout gear.

On December 16, Kelsey Wells, founder of the PWR programs, provided her 2.6 million Instagram followers with some fitness inspiration.

The sizzling snap shows the fitness model standing in what appears to be a home gym with exercise equipment in the background. Kelsey posed with a hand on her hip, as she gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

The mother-of-one sizzled in a dark green sports bra and a pair of matching leggings with mesh paneling. The figure-hugging gym attire left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, washboard abs, toned arms, and sculpted hips were put on full display. She also sported a white Apple Watch, delicate stud earrings, and her sparkling engagement ring.

For the photo, the brunette beauty wore her long hair down and enhanced her already gorgeous features with minimal makeup. The application included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and peachy nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer noted that she makes the time to workout even during hectic days. She proceeded to encourage fans to follow her example and prioritize their fitness.

Many of her followers expressed appreciation for Kelsey’s message.

“You are RIGHT!! I will not have the time for a full workout today, back to back meetings but that doesn’t mean I can’t work out at all: I will definitely of a couple of challenges instead! GREAT reminder!! Thank you!!” wrote one commenter.

“Thanks needed this today- our gym is closed due to power outage so have to do an at home PWR session! Time to slay,” chimed another Instagram user, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

Some of Kelsey’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“God, you’re such an amazing human, it’s incredible,” gushed a fan.

“You are sooooooooo beautiful! And your body is just absolutely amazing,” added a different devotee.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 33,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Kelsey has a tendency to post fitness related content on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram photos consist of her in skintight workout gear. Earlier this month, the fitness trainer uploaded a tantalizing photo, in which she wore a white sports bra and bright pink yoga pants. That post has been liked over 27,000 times since it was shared.