Swedish Smokeshow Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Revealing White Wrap Top And Form-Fitting Pants

Swedish smokeshow Anna Nystrom delighted her 8.5 million Instagram followers with a sizzling and festive update in which she rocked an ensemble that showcased her hourglass physique. As Anna indicated in the caption, the post was a paid partnership with the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Anna has worked with previously.

Anna made the most of the beauty of Sweden by heading outside to take the photo. She appeared to be standing underneath an arch, which was just visible towards the top corners of the photo frame. Behind her was a stunning door with a large white arch surrounding it and gorgeous wooden double doors with diagonal planks. The door was flanked by two Christmas trees that were simply decorated with lights for a magical touch.

Anna looked chic and ready for a holiday party in her neutral outfit. On top, the blond bombshell rocked a long-sleeved white wrap shirt that clung to her curves. The top’s neckline dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and it had a tie detail around her waist that flaunted a sliver of skin on her abdomen — and highlighted her hourglass physique.

She paired the wrap top with wide-legged beige pants. Though the pants were loose from the knee down, they were tight at the hips and thighs, accentuating Anna’s curves. The high-waisted pants clung to her hips and emphasized her voluptuous proportions.

Anna kept the rest of her look simple, wearing just a pendant necklace to accessorize, and leaving her long blond locks down and loose. She gazed off into the distance in the photo, and her makeup was likewise neutral, with a slight smoky eye and pale lips.

While Anna didn’t name the exact pieces she wore in the picture, she did tag Fashion Nova in the photo as well as in the caption, making it clear to her fans that the outfit was from the retailer.

Anna’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap of the Swedish stunner, and the post received over 32,500 likes within just 53 minutes. Many of her fans shared their thoughts in the comment section of the post.

“Wow. Incredible feminine beauty,” one follower said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Nice outfit,” another fan added.

“You’re so gorgeous it’s like you are another species as a goddess!” one fan commented.

Another fan admired Anna’s sculpted physique, and said “wish i was as fit as you.”

While Anna doesn’t share gym selfies every single day, the blond beauty seems to spend a fair amount of time working on her toned body. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a snap of herself in nude high-waisted leggings and a tight white crop top, at a gym in Sweden. She told her followers in the caption of the post that “today is legday.”