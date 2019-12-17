Ariel Winter Teases Cleavage On Instagram While Sharing Good News About Her Dog

Ariel Winter was in a great mood yesterday when she took to Instagram to share a glamorous yet flirty snap, one complete with some good news about a beloved pet. The Modern Family star looked drop-dead gorgeous in the enthusiastic update, dazzling fans with her flawless glam and chic hairstyle. Her outfit was also deserving of attention, even though there wasn’t much of it visible in the shot. Closely cropped to her face, the new pic only teased a glimpse of what she was wearing — and showed a hint of subtle cleavage in the process.

Photographed against a simple, cream-colored backdrop, Ariel showed off her best come-hither look as she posed with her hand raised to her face, her fingers coquettishly grazing her lips and chin. The 24-tear-old stunner shot a longing gaze at the camera, proving that she doesn’t need to flash the flesh or showcase her trim physique in order to put on a tantalizing display.

The gorgeous star was wearing natural-looking makeup. She highlighted her deep hazel eyes with a skin-toned shimmering eyeshadow and an understated dark eyeliner. Her eyelashes were curled to perfection with the help of a thin mascara. Ariel sported perfectly contoured eyebrows, which were beautifully arched and color-enhanced. Her glam was completed with a touch of pink blush and a dab of pearly pink lipstick, which called attention to her plump lips.

The Sofia the First star showed off her luscious raven mane elegantly coiffed in loose waves, which framed her face as they fell over her shoulders. Her tresses also framed her decolletage, luring the gaze to her perky chest. The young actress didn’t appear to be wearing any noticeable jewelry. She showed off her flat stiletto manicure, which seemed to feature white French tips.

As far as her outfit was concerned, Ariel donned a low-cut satin garment that showed plenty of toned, fair skin. The stunning actress appeared to be wearing the same slinky dress that she showcased in a post shared to Instagram last week. The cowl neckline and ivory color were certainly a perfect match to that particular outfit. A group of shots posted by makeup artist Ash K Holm, who helped put together Ariel’s look, cast more light into her attire, revealing that she donned a tight-fitting strappy dress — the same one seen in her previous photo share.

The Last Movie Star actress tagged her makeup artist in the photo and also gave credit to her hairstylist, Jonathan Colombini.

In the caption, Ariel excitedly told fans that she had gotten some excellent news from her vet. The actress had been worried about one of her dogs, who had apparently started to limp. However, as it turned out, the limp was not a real medical problem, but a clever ruse to get more of Ariel’s attention.

Shared with fans on Monday evening, the post resonated with many of her followers, garnering more than 181,000 likes overnight. In addition, nearly 960 people took to the comments section to either share similar stories about their own pets or to compliment the actress on her stunning beauty.

“Well, smart doggo. Why wouldn’t anyone want attention from this queen?” wrote one person.

“Wait what an actress raising a drama queen no im [sic] shocked,” quipped another, inserting a pair of laughing-crying emoji into their message.

“Them eyes, good lord,” gushed a third Instagrammer, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Beautiful beyond words,” read a fourth reply, trailed by a fire emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.