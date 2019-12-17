‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Reveals How She And Tom Sandoval Finally Got To A ‘Good Place’

Kristen Doute spoke about their relationship on 'The Daily Pop.'

Kristen Doute is happy to say that after years of feuding with Tom Sandoval and his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, the two of them are finally in a good place.

During an interview on E! News’ The Daily Pop, the Vanderpump Rules cast member, who recently wrote her own book about dating, opened up about her previously strained relationship with her ex-boyfriend before explaining how the two of them finally got to a good place with one another.

“Tom and I are finally in a good place. It took a lot of time. I think Tom had to notice that I’m not a complete psychopath anymore… that I’m just sort of crazy and I was done sabotaging his relationship with Ariana,” Doute explained.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may know, Doute was dating Sandoval during the show’s first two seasons but after it was revealed that she had slept with his longtime friend, Jax Taylor, who previously dated her longtime friend Stassi Schroeder, the couple called it quits and Doute accused Sandoval of cheating on her with his current girlfriend, Madix.

Although their breakup was quite messy, especially after Sandoval went public with Madix, they have since been able to form a friendship with one another and, as fans have seen in recent seasons, Doute has also grown close to Madix.

As for her current dating life, Doute said that she’s “single AF” at the moment and “not knowing who The One is.”

“Maybe I know and maybe I don’t,” Doute explained.

Loading...

In September, after dating on and off for several years, Doute confirmed that she and Brian Carter were no longer romantically involved.

During Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Doute and Carter’s relationship became strained after she began expressing her frustration with the amount of bills she was paying without help. On one particular episode, Doute was seen being confronted by her co-stars, Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, about the way in which Carter was treating her.

Although Doute and Carter continued to date on and off, even after she confirmed their breakup earlier this year on the Season 7 reunion, they later split again at the end of the summer. That said, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute and Carter haven’t lost touch with one another and at the end of last month, they celebrated Thanksgiving together.

Following her latest outing with Carter, Doute was met with reconciliation rumors, which she quickly denied.