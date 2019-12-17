‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Shows Off All-Over Tan In White Lace Lingerie

Kara Del Toro dazzled her 1.2 million Instagram followers again this week with a sizzling new set of photos that proved to be hard to ignore.

The double Instagram update was shared on Tuesday, and saw the bombshell posing in her bathroom next to a round, white tub. In her hand, Kara held a bottle of Bali Body’s Ultra Dark Tan lotion, one of the line’s newest products that the Maxim model often touts on her social media accounts.

The brown-eyed beauty appeared to have already put the self-tanner to use, as she boasted a deep, all-over glow. She showed off her bronzed skin in the duo of steamy bathroom shots by sporting a seriously skimpy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

Kara looked smoking hot in the coordinated set of white lace lingerie that left very little to the imagination. Her barely-there ensemble included a push-up bra that boasted a frilly band that clung tight to her slender frame. A teasing glimpse of cleavage was flashed to her audience thanks to the garment’s deep neckline. That was hardly the most NSFW element of the stunner’s ensemble, however.

On her lower half, Kara sported a lace thong that did way more showing than covering up. The number’s daringly cheeky style left the babe’s tanned, curvy booty exposed in its entirety, while also offering a look at her toned thighs. Its thick lace waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Kara added a dainty silver necklace and large hoop earrings to her ensemble to give it just the right amount of bling. She had her honey blond hair pulled back in a high ponytail, which cascaded down her back in loose waves.

As for her beauty in the snaps, the social media sensation sported a pink lip, light orange blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara to make her striking features pop.

The new addition to the Instagram model’s feed was met with immediate praise from her thousands of fans. At the time of this writing, the photo has accrued more than 14,000 likes after just one hour of going live — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens had already flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Kara’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous as usual,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kara had a “pretty smile” and “awesome body.”

“You’re so beautiful I don’t know what beauty adjective to put,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Kara has shown some skin on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw the babe showing off her flawless figure in a slinky silk dress. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the post over 32,000 likes.