Ashley Alexiss Bares Cleavage In Black Tank Top: ‘You Will Never Run Out Of Love Or Potential’

Ashley Alexiss shared a brand new sexy, fresh-faced photo of herself complete with a positive message to Instagram. The latest post delighted the curvy model’s followers on the popular social media platform. Ashley often shares pictures of herself in her own swimwear line, but she doesn’t share casual selfies as often as she shares her more posed photos taken by somebody else. Her fans appreciated a glimpse into the model’s daily life.

Ashley wore a black tank top with spaghetti straps in the casual picture. The top stretched over her ample chest, providing viewers a generous glimpse of her cleavage. She wore her long blond hair in a thick bun piled high atop her head. Ashley kept her makeup light and natural for the selfie. She wore no eyeliner or mascara, which let her green eyes take center stage. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also wore minimal makeup elsewhere and a swipe of shiny gloss on her full smiling lips. The model posed with one hand behind her head, showing off her toned arm, and in the background, the model’s makeup and a small mirror plus a white door and a dark blue wall.

In the caption, Ashley encouraged her followers. She let them know that they had an abundance of love and potential that would never run out. They rewarded her with a positive response to the uplifting words. More than 9,400 Instagram users took the time to hit the “like” button on the post, and more than 130 took the time to drop a comment with a kind message in the reply section during the first hour after the picture went live.

Many people chimed in with praise for the model’s natural, fresh-faced, low makeup look.

“Beautiful with or without makeup,” wrote a fan who also included a kiss heart emoji.

“‘Love of your self gives potential to your life’ M.Elborn,” another Instagram user quoted to share with Ashley and those who read the comments.

Loading...

“Nice!! Love your green eyes and smile!!” gushed a third fan.

“And you’ll never run out of being a funny, down to earth gorgeous woman,” a fourth follower replied with a red heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Ashley showed off her holiday spirit in a video for Spencer’s. In the clip, she wore a variety of naughty ugly Christmas sweaters promoting the brand, and fans of both Ashley and the brand adored the risque sayings and the fun vibe of the product endorsement.