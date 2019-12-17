Paul Manafort Hospitalized, Former Trump Campaign Chair Experienced Cardiac Event

Paul Manafort, former campaign chair for President Donald Trump’s successful 2016 campaign, has been hospitalized in response to a cardiac event, per ABC News. According to the ABC report, Manafort has been recovering from the incident since Thursday, December 12. Sources close to the former campaign chair say that during his recovery, he was observed by correctional officers — and that he has stabilized and is expected to see release in the near future.

This is not the first time that Paul Manafort’s health has been a matter of some concern in recent years. According to a report from NBC News, Manafort appeared in ill health during an appearance in Virginia federal court on October 19 of last year, being confined to a wheelchair and missing his right shoe at that time. His complexion was described as “visibly grayer” by writer Danny Cevallos, and Manafort’s legal counsel sought advanced consideration of his health during this sentencing process, hoping to expedite the process and land their client in a medically appropriate facility.

