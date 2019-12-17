Cosplay Model Erica Fett Leaves Little To The Imagination In Green Bikini

The cosplayer sizzled in her tiny two-piece.

On Tuesday, cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos, taken in California, show the stunner posing on a balcony. The 32-year-old flaunted her fabulous figure in a green bikini, with gold chain detailing, from the brand Agent Provocateur. The skimpy swimwear put the cosplayer’s incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips on display. Fans were also able to get a full view of Erica’s impressive tattoo collection. The Instagram influencer accessorized the look with a pair of black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a ring, and an oversized hat. She also sported her signature hoop nose ring.

In the first image, Erica leaned on the balcony railing, as she played with a strand of her hair. She gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly. The cosplayer altered her position for the following photo by tilting her head and holding onto the brim of her hat.

For the casual photoshoot, the brunette bombshell wore her long hair down and enhanced her gorgeous features with minimal makeup. The application included subtle contour and a rose-colored matte lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted red.

In the caption, the model implied that the photos were taken at an earlier date, stating that it has been snowing where she currently resides. She also implored fans to let her know if they would appreciate more bikini pictures. In addition, Erica directed her followers to visit her personal website to see explicit content that does not adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines.

Many followers confided that they believe Erica should upload more photos of herself in bikinis.

“I think more pics of you in bikinis could go so far as to promote world peace lol. H*ll post you in micro bikini and we might even [reinvent] the wheel,” quipped one fan.

“Yes, you need to post more bikini pics,” added a different devotee.

Erica’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“That suit is so cute you look great in it,” said a commenter, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Great body. I love the green,” chimed in another Instagram user.

The Twitch streamer engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 38,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Erica has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she posts tantalizing Instagram photos on a regular basis, much to the delight of her audience.