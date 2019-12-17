Jenelle Evans Flaunts Her ‘Real’ Hair On Instagram, Fans Are Obsessed

On Monday, December 16, Jenelle Evans showed off her long, brunette locks in an Instagram story video, and fans were immediately envious after learning that was her natural hair.

In the video, which was originally posted on her Snapchat story, the former Teen Mom 2 cast member rocked a cat filter that added black cat ears to her head and a cat nose to her nose. The Snap lens also made her eyes appear bigger and seem as if she was wearing a rosy red blush on her cheeks.

Jenelle wore a green camouflage Pink hoodie with the brand name emblazoned all over the sweatshirt. Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” played in the background, perhaps a nod to being mid-divorce from her estranged husband, David Eason.

Her thick, luscious hair tumbled down her shoulder in waves, changing colors in the lighting. While it first appeared so dark it was almost black, when Jenelle panned the camera over her strands, the genuine hue of her hair seemed to be a chocolate brown with caramel highlights in the sun. She ran her fingers through the curls, once again showing just how voluminous her hair was.

“Hair update today,” Jenelle captioned the video. “Just gets better.”

When a fan on Twitter asked the reality star if that was her “real hair,” Jenelle answered with an enthusiastic yes, adding an exclamation point and a heart emoji for added effect.

In response, some of her 1.4 million Twitter followers immediately replied to the tweet, complimenting her gorgeous hair and wondering how they could get their locks to look like hers.

“What’s your secret?!” demanded one follower, needing to know.

“How do you get such beautiful hair,” one fan responded, including a crying-face emoji.

“What are you using? because I need some of it,” another fan asked.

“Have you done a tutorial?” one user questioned. “Because we need one!”

Jenelle is currently locked in a tumultuous divorce battle with estranged husband David Eason. She reportedly has a restraining order against him until January 13, 2020, after which the two will attend another hearing in court.

While David continues to live at the couple’s former home in North Carolina, Jenelle and her children Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 2, moved to Tennessee to get away from David. (Kaiser is Jenelle’s son with ex Nathan Griffith; Ensley is Jenelle’s daughter with David. Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace, 10, lives with her mother Barbara in North Carolina.)

David allegedly committed numerous acts of violence on their property, including allegedly pushing Jenelle, as well as killing her dog, Nugget.