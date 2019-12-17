‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush Sizzles In Tight Leather Pants & Sky-High Booties On ‘Game Day’

Even when she is cheering on her man, Rachel Bush still looks flawless. As fans of the Maxim model know, Bush is married to NFL star Jordan Poyer and she regularly shares photos and videos of herself showing her support for her hubby as well as plenty of NSFW shots as well. In the most recent post that was shared for her loyal followers, Bush sizzled in another smoking hot look and shared not just one but two smoking hot new photos.

In the caption of the photo, Bush told fans that it was game day and added a few football emoji to the end of her post. She appeared to be cheering on Poyer and the rest of the Buffalo Bills in the snapshots. In the first photo in the series, the stunner could be seen sitting in a blue stadium chair and looking off into the distance at the field. She wore her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and light pink lipstick.

The model put one hand near her face, showing off plenty of bling with a number of rings on her hand. Bush put her amazing figure on display for the camera, rocking a tight black shirt that went off of one shoulder and had a long sleeve on the other. She paired the stunning look with some tight leather pants that hit just around her naval, showing off her trim waist. The hot look was completed with a pair of sky-high black booties that had rhinestones on them. In the second photo in the series, Bush rocked the same sexy outfit, only that time she struck a different pose in her seat.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned the model a ton of attention from her fans with over 27,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her outfit. A few more just commented using their choice of emoji instead of words.

“Such a gorgeous babe,” one follower gushed on the post.

“Jordan poyer is the luckiest man on this planet. Only person i know thats been to heaven and back. Lmao,” another chimed in, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“Hottest mom to ever do it,” a third fan added along with a few pink heart emoji.