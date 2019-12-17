Travis Scott ‘Likes’ One Of Kylie Jenner’s Sexy Photos On Instagram

Travis Scott showed some affection toward his ex Kylie Jenner after the reality star posted a series of sexy images on Instagram.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently posted a series of photos with her 153 million Instagram followers. According to Hollywood Life, the photos were behind-the-scenes images of her from a photoshoot she did for her brand. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took photos of herself wearing a tan, strapless bra that revealed major cleavage. In the post, Jenner gave several sexy poses, including putting her hands on her head while gazing into the camera in one slide.

Jenner’s post was screenshotted from a fan Instagram account, “Kylie and Trav.” The screenshot showed that in addition to the millions of likes the influencer received for her post, Scott also seemed to enjoy what he saw from his baby mama. The “CAN’T SAY” rapper double-tapped the photo of Jenner, fans interpreted as him flirting with the 22-year-old billionaire.

The screenshot of Scott “liking” one of Jenner’s photos didn’t go unnoticed from fans by fans of the famous exes. Several Instagram users shared their excitement for Scott’s like, and are hopeful that the two will reconnect.

“Travis liked!! I’m dying,” one fan shared.

“Awwwwwwwwwwww,” another fan wrote.

“I love this couple so much,” another user said, followed by multiple heart emoji.

While this isn’t the first time Scott has “liked” one of Jenner’s Instagram posts since their breakup this past October, it is the first time he’s liked a photo of just Jenner. HL reports that, in the past, Scott has only double-tapped videos or photos of Jenner with their daughter, Stormi Webster.

Although Scott has liked one of Jenner’s more sensual posts, the couple is reportedly still remaining good friends following their split. The couple was together for two years, and both expressed that they would be doing what was best for Stormi. According to a source, this will include reuniting for holidays and other festive occasions.

Loading...

“Travis will spend time with Kylie and Stormi over the holidays, and Kylie’s even agreed to travel to Houston with Stormi to spend some time with his family too.”

The source also revealed that things have been “amicable” between the two celebs, though neither of them has confirmed if they will be getting back together soon. The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner’s family is also in the dark when it comes to their relationship, with Jenner’s big sister Kim Kardashian admitting she “doesn’t know” the couple’s plans for the future.