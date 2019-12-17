Laci Kay Somers Teases ‘Just Don’t’ As She Flaunts Her Curvy Derriere

Instagram bombshell Laci Kay Somers is teasing her followers in a new Instagram post that is getting a lot of love. The singer and social media influencer is flaunting what she’s got in a set of lingerie and based on the reaction this snap is receiving, she has a lot of hearts fluttering.

Laci shared the new photo on Monday and noted that she was wearing a bra and panty set from the popular online brand Fashion Nova. While it looks as if Laci has been photographed in this set before, it seems that this is the first time she has shared this particular photo and stance.

This new photo has Laci standing, seemingly next to a bed covered in white linens. She is being photographed from behind, although she is angled slightly in order to look back toward the camera over her shoulder.

The gorgeous 27-year-old has her long, platinum blond hair styled in loose curls with a side part. She has most of her locks cascading down her back, but she has some hair draped over her chest and teasingly covering part of her face as she tousles the waves with one hand.

As is typically the case with Laci’s sultry snaps, she is wearing a fairly heavy makeup look and a pink lip color. However, this lipstick shade appears to be a bit darker and more neutral than the cotton candy pink that she often wears.

Laci’s curves were on full display in this photo and her perky booty was prominently featured. The singer and model appeared to tug at one side of the waistband on her panties as she flaunted her hourglass figure.

It did not take long for Laci’s fans to go wild over this latest look. In about 18 hours, more than 235,000 of her 10.6 million followers had liked this snapshot featuring her curvaceous figure in the burgundy lingerie set.

Hundreds of people commented as well and most clearly had a great appreciation for this look and her “Just don’t” teaser caption.

Loading...

“LaciKay, I love those eyes, sweety…absolutely gorgeous….” wrote one fan who added several rose emoji along with a kiss emoji.

“you are one of the most beautiful women to ever grace this planet,” teased another follower.

“Sensual and seductive,” detailed someone else.

Laci oozes with confidence whether she is wearing lingerie, a bikini, or something less revealing, and her fans always go wild over her snaps. She knows exactly what her millions of Instagram followers like and she doesn’t hesitate to tease them regularly with her insane figure and flirty ways.