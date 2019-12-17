Sara Underwood Shows Off Her Curves In See-Through Top & Jeans

Model Sara Underwood put her curves on display Tuesday in her latest Instagram update. The beauty was standing outside her home wearing a sexy crop top and a pair of blue jeans that highlighted her fabulous figure.

Sara’s post consisted of two photos that showed her somewhere in the woodsy Pacific Northwest where she calls home. Her black top featured a square neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage. The cups were covered with a black lacy fabric, but the rest of the sexy number was made from sheer organza fabric. The shirt had short, puffy sleeves and a low-cut back. She paired the top with form-fitting, high-rise blue jeans.

One picture showed the beauty from a close angle in the sexy outfit as she looked off to the side. The stunner posed with one hand in a pocket while her other thumb was hooked around a belt loop. Her stance showed off her hourglass shape as a bit of her bare, flat abs peeked from between the shirt and the jeans.

The second photo showed Sara at a distance standing on a trail among towering trees and and other foliage. The snap captured her as she looked back at the camera while taking a step. While her body was small in the picture, her fans could still see her bare back and the curve of her derrière in the jeans.

Sara wore her hair up in a bun. Her makeup included dark brows and smoky eyeshadow. The beauty’s cheeks were contoured and she wore a deep red lipstick on her lush lips. She accessorized with a large pair of hoop earrings.

In the caption, Sara mentioned the the red lipstick indicated that it was date night. She also told her followers that the trail lead to her tiny cabin in the woods.

The model’s followers loved seeing her in the sexy outfit. Many left fire and heart emoji in the comments, but other had more to say.

“a sexy top on a sexy LADY,” one admirer said.

“absolutely amazing how beautiful you are,” wrote a second fan.

“You gotta be the hottest woman in the planet. Gorgeous,” commented a third follower.

Sara likes to keep her followers updated with pictures that show her in the great outdoors, where she seems to be most at home. She recently showed off her curves in a snap that showed her enjoying water in a hot spring while wearing a skimpy bikini.