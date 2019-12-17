Mariah Carey Reportedly Didn’t Leave A Tip After Spending $500 At A Restaurant

Mariah Carey is riding high after her perennial Christmas hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” reached number one for the first time on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. But reportedly, the win isn’t putting the pop singer in a generous mood. According to Page Six, Carey and her team dined at a restaurant in New Jersey where they racked up nearly $500 in charges and left without giving the wait staff a tip.

Carey just ended her tour across the U.S. to promote her festive tunes, which she recently re-released to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album “Merry Christmas”. Earlier last week, she performed at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey as her second show from her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tour, which featured a performance by the Stockton University’s Highest Praise Gospel Choir, she sent out an assistant to head to Robert’s Steakhouse – a restaurant in the hotel – to pick up food for the group.

But after picking up steak, lobster tail, roasted chicken, crab cakes, salmon, pasta, and some fresh salads, the assistant paid the $493.67 bill with $500 and then took the $6.33 in change without leaving anything for the restaurant staff.

The source said that the chef at the restaurant had even gone above-and-beyond for the pop diva in order to ensure that it was up to her notoriously high standards, but apparently it wasn’t good enough for gratuity.

“Chef Will Savarese prepared the meal with extra attention to make sure that everything was perfect for the notoriously finicky pop star, who performed her Christmas show at the Hard Rock where the top-tier restaurant is located,” the source said.

The source also revealed that the staff rolled their eyes after realizing that they were being snubbed by the notoriously fickle pop star’s team.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carey has been promoting her holiday hits with a timely tour that has seen a Christmas song nab the top Billboard spot in 61 years. The news means that Carey now has more hits than Elvis Presley to earn the title as the solo artist with the most number-one hits. Carey has now spent 80 weeks in all as the number one song on the Billboard chart.

Her most recent tour started in Las Vegas in November, moved to New Jersey, and then to Washington D.C., Connecticut, Massachusetts and ended December 15 in New York City at the iconic Madison Square Garden.