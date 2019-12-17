Kim Kardashian Dishes On Whether Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Back Together

Kim Kardashian decided to set the record straight on one of her sibling’s relationships.

The KKW Beauty founder recently appeared on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During her interview, DeGeneres pressed Kardashian about the current relationship status of her sister, Kylie Jenner and her ex and baby daddy, Travis Scott. In the clip, DeGeneres also inquired about the new, large diamond ring that Jenner recently shared online.

According to Hollywood Life, Kardashian didn’t give too many details about Jenner and Scott’s current dynamic. The future lawyer shared with the talk show host that “I honestly don’t know,” when it comes to the former power couple. Kardashian also joked that she feels as if she gives the same information every time she appears on the show.

“I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly,” Kardashian shared with the audience. “I don’t know the status if they’re together or not. I don’t think they are.”

Kardashian did, however, give the audience and DeGeneres some insight about where the diamond ring came from. While many fans predicted that the “SICKO Mode” rapper purchased the ring for Jenner to ask for her hand in marriage, Kardashian confirmed that was not the case for the exes.

“The big ring…definitely they’re not engaged and I think she’s wearing it on a different finger. I do know that she… I think she bought that herself because she was showing us,” Kardashian dished.

Jenner and Scott ended their relationship back in October, shocking fans of the couple. Since their split, multiple outlets have shared that the couple decided to end their relationship because Jenner wanted to have another baby with the Grammy nominee. It has also been reported that Scott wanted to marry Jenner, which caused several disagreements between the couple.

While they are no longer together, both parties shared that their sole priority is their daughter, Stormi Webster. The pair recently spent Thanksgiving together with several members of the Kardashian/Jenner family. A source has also shared with the outlet that the couple aren’t focused on getting back together anytime soon.

Loading...

“There’s no time table for the future at all, and their biggest focus is raising Stormi together, not [getting back together] as a couple,” a source shared.

In addition to sharing information about her sister’s relationship status, Kardashian also spoke to DeGeneres about her family’s Christmas card, which consisted of her, her husband Kanye West, and their four children- North,7, Saint,4, Chicago, 1 and Psalm, 6 months. The beauty mogul revealed that North was photoshopped into the photo after behaving like a diva during the family’s photoshoot.