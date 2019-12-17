Ana Cheri Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Lacy Black One-Piece For ‘Teddy Tuesday’

Instagram-famous face Ana Cheri put her curvy figure on full display on Tuesday morning, much to the delight of her fans. In a new photo on her account, the model rocked a black, lacy lingerie number that emphasized her beautiful hourglass figure.

The photo showed Ana standing in front of a gold-trimmed mirror and a pink curtain. On a small table beside her sat several books and a black vase filled with beautiful pink roses. Leaning up against the curtain, Ana rocked a lacy and sheer black one-piece that did nothing but favors for the bombshell influencer.

The top of the lingerie featured low-cut, slightly scalloped cups with a cutout in the center that left plenty of her busty chest exposed. The feminine look also included a V-shaped black stripe in a mesh material across the tummy, which gave a peek at her toned abs and enhanced her slim waist.

Meanwhile, the bottom of the lingerie appeared to be in a cheeky or thong cut, as a hint of Ana’s round booty could be seen in the mirror behind the reflection of the flowers. The one-piece’s sides sat high on the Be More Athletics co-founder’s hips, showing off her shapely thighs.

Ana’s only accessory was a silver ring on her finger. She did rock a full face of makeup, though. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, a light pink blush, dark lashes, and a pale pink color on her full lips. Her long, brown hair fell down her shoulders in luscious waves as she played with her strands and stared into the camera.

In the caption, the Cheri Fit founder revealed that her look came from Fashion Nova. She also dubbed the day “Teddy Tuesday.”

The post garnered more than 57,000 likes and over 640 comments in just half an hour, proving to be a hit with Ana’s followers. Many fans left praise for the model in the comments section.

“My goddess wonderful l love you heart pure perfection,” one fan said.

“Ur body makes all these outfits look good! Ur a beauty!” another user added with fire emoji.

Loading...

One person joked that the flowers were in the way of Ana’s backside.

“THANKS FOR MAKING MY Morning Ana!! Hope you’re having a great week so far! Appreciate you so much!! Another Stunning photo!!” a fourth follower added.

Many other fans simply expressed admiration for Ana using various emoji.

Last week, Ana went a bit more festive with her Fashion Nova lingerie look. The beauty rocked a red lacy one-piece and a Santa hat, as The Inquisitr previously reported.